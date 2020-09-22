Vanessa Bryant Fires Back After Her Mom Claims She Was Asked to Get Out of Her House

After her mother came forward with shocking allegations, Vanessa Bryant is sharing her side of the story.

In an interview published on Monday, Sept. 21 by Univision's El Gordo y La Flaca, Vanessa's mother Sofía Urbieta claimed her celebrity daughter told her she needed to get out of the house where she's been living in Irvine, Calif. Urbieta claimed Kobe gave her the house, though she also acknowledged in the interview that the house is not in her name. Instead, she said the house is in the name of Erika Williams, who was appointed guardian ad litem of Kobe and Vanessa's daughters Natalia Bryant and Bianka Bryant in March, TMZ reported. According to Sofía, she allegedly can remain living there until March 2021.

She further claimed Vanessa also took her car and that it has been sold.

However, in a statement to E! News, Vanessa slammed her mother for sitting for a TV interview and claimed she has emptied her apartment for show.

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn't in her name," Vanessa said. "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support."