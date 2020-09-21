Cardi B Sets the Record Straight Over Claims Offset "Got a Girl Pregnant"

The one thing Cardi B won't put up with is lies.
During a recent Instagram Live on Sept. 21, the 27-year-old star set the record straight about her divorce from Offset. According to Cardi, "blogs" are claiming she split from the Migos member after he cheated on her and "got a girl pregnant." However, the Grammy-winning rapper explained that couldn't be further from the truth.
"People were just flooding me with... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s--t came from. Ain't that about a bitch," she shared. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me."
Cardi also took a moment to discuss another rumor floating around online. "I want to address another bulls--t that I heard," the rapper began, "Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f--king dollars?"
She continued, "They're like, 'I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called 'Me Gusta' out.' First, of all, 'Me Gusta' is not even my record, it's Anitta's record. So I'm not even getting a huge piece of the song."
Next, she explained that she would never want to put Offset through that kind of scrutiny, no matter her decision to end their relationship.
"I get along with his mother very well. You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention," the "WAP" artist added. "Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f--king followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f--king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"
This wasn't the first time in recent days the Bronx native spoke out about her divorce. Over the weekend, Cardi candidly discussed her breakup and admitted that she has "not shed not one tear."
And while she and Offset have had their ups and downs, she described why their split was different this time. "This time, I wasn't crying," she shared. "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating... I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."
As for why Cardi called it quits? Put simply, she said, "I just got tired of f--king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."
"When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be...," she went on, adding, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."
On Monday, Sept. 14, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Ga. Per online court documents, obtained by E! News, the star and her legal team noted that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
Since they share 2-year-old daughter Kulture, Cardi is also asking for child support and hopes the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties," according to the documents.
The couple's split comes three years after they secretly married in September 2017. But by December 2018, Cardi announced she was done with Offset.
"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi captioned her Instagram post at the time. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
"I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know," she went on. "It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
At the time, Offset admitted to cheating on Cardi and asked her for forgiveness. In January 2019, they decided to give their romance another shot.
Offset has yet to publicly address the divorce.