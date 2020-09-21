Hilary Duff Has the Best Reaction to Husband Matthew Koma's New Butt Tattoo

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is so yesterday!
There's no question that Matthew Koma loves Hilary Duff very much. But on Sept. 21, the musician decided to prove his loyalty to his wife with a whole new ink job.
"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek," Matthew shared on Instagram. "#squats #gainz #laseraway."
Yes, ladies and gentlemen. Hilary's name now sits on the left side of Matthew's backside. So what does the Lizzie McGuire star think of her husband's gesture? We're so glad you asked. "Finest tiniest booty around," she wrote in the comments section. "#YouStuckNowBoy." LOL!
So who deserves credit for the latest tattoo? Curt Montgomery was tagged as the tattoo artist behind the design. He's worked with celebrities like Halsey and Sophie Turner in the past. In addition, his full-time career as an illustrator has helped him gain more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.
As for Matthew's latest tattoo, more than a few followers had some thoughts on social media.
"Dying," Mandy Moore wrote in the comments section while using the praise hands emoji. Whitney Cummings added, "Wait I just got this too."
All jokes aside, Hilary and Matthew's love story is something worth celebrating. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the actress opened up to E! News about quarantine life with her family that includes two kids Luca, 8, and Banks, 1.
"It's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know?" Hilary explained to E! News back in July. "I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus."
As for her husband Matthew, Hilary was quick to call the musician a "good partner."
"We are doing great, and he's the best," she said. "He is so sweet. He has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me."
"Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household," Hilary continued. "So, I'm really grateful he's super involved."