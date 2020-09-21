Bad Bunny Performs Surprise Concert on Top of a Moving Truck in New York

You've never seen a Bad Bunny concert like this before.

The 26-year-old singer took to the streets of New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20 and performed a live, on-the-go show from the top of a truck.

The three-time Grammy nominee started the show at Yankee Stadium and then proceeded to travel throughout different neighborhoods, including the Bronx, Washington Heights and more. He ended the tour by stopping outside of Harlem Hospital, where he performed for frontline workers.

"Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city," he said, per Billboard. "With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day."

Bad Bunny sang a number of his top hits throughout the concert, including "Bendiciones," "La Romana" "Te Boté" and "Yo Perreo Sola." He was also virtually joined by a few celebrity guests, including Sech, Mora and J Balvin.