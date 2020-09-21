Ozark's Julia Garner Sends a Heartfelt Message to Meryl Streep Following Emmy Win

Julia Garner brought home the gold for her team at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards which premiered Sunday, Sept. 20.

During the remote ceremony, Julia won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for her performance in the hit Netflix show Ozark. "Wow, first, I'm shocked, to be honest," she began her acceptance speech. "I want to show gratitude to all the women in the category. You are the reason why I'm acting in the first place, so thank you."

Following her win, the 26-year-old actress took no time to share her excitement on Instagram, particularly her gratitude for Meryl Streep, who was also nominated for the same category for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies.

"Sitting here with my @ozark crew hat wishing I could be with everyone to celebrate in person. I'm so proud to be on this show. It has changed my life in so many ways. I'm so grateful," Julia captioned her post. "I'm not only grateful to be working, but to be able to work with people I love. Also I want to give a special thanks to Meryl Streep, who wasn't on the zoom call tonight."