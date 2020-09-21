Zendaya Just Rocked the Most Glamorous Bandeau Ever at the 2020 Emmys

Zendaya has done it again!
The actress changed out of her plunging Christopher John Rodgers dress just in time to accept her first-ever Emmy—Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue on Euphoria—and this time, she opted for custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
While delivering an acceptance speech from home as part of the remote 2020 Emmys, Zendaya could be seen donning a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals, along with a privé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots.
Her stylist, Law Roach, made sure to show off the ensemble in its full glory on Instagram, captioning a video of Zendaya striking a pose with, "She's a WINNER baby."
And she's a historic winner at that! By taking home the lead drama actress trophy, Zendaya is now the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category and the first Black actor to win the award since How To Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis in 2015.
During her acceptance speech, Zendaya admitted to being "really, really nervous," though she of course powered through!
"I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy and all the other women. This is crazy," she said. "Thank you HBO and A24 for your support. Thank you to my family and my team. To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria. I'm so lucky and I'm inspired by everything you do."
Zendaya continued, "I feel like this is a weird time to be celebrating, but there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you. And thank you so, so much."
