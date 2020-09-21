EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Emmy AwardsZendaya Makes HistoryEmmys Best DressedE! People's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Kerry Washington's Emmys 2020 Outfit Change Proves You Can Never Have Too Much Glamour

Kerry Washington kept the glamour coming at the remote 2020 Emmys thanks to not one, but two looks.

von Samantha Schnurr Sep 21, 2020 03:18Tags
FashionAwardsEmmysLife/StyleKerry WashingtonPromis
Weitere: Why Kerry Washington Enjoys Playing High-Stakes Characters

When it came to dressing for the first-ever remote Emmys, Kerry Washington was sartorially ready for this historic moment. 

The actress, who was a four-time nominee at the 2020 ceremony (and ultimately won for Outstanding Variety Special), was also dressed like a winner with not one, but two standout looks. 

Styled by Law Roach, the celebrated nominee donned two dresses on Sunday, Sept. 20, for the highly anticipated show. First, Washington posed in a flower print strapless design by Oscar de la Renta, which inspired the perfect pun from the actress. 

As the Little Fires Everywhere star put it on Instagram, "Little Flowers Everywhere."

But, as fans would eventually learn, the fashion did not end there for Washington. At some point, the star went from floral to beaded leopard print after switching into a second dress, this time by Dolce & Gabbana. 

foto
Emmys 2020: Best Dressed Stars

In her words, "Haven't dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it."

Top Stories

1

Reign Disick Debuts Mohawk Haircut! See His Edgy Makeover

2

11 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2020 Emmys

3

Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Instagram

Fortunately for aspiring trendsetters everywhere who have been missing the Hollywood fashion inspiration amid the coronavirus pandemic, Washington was not the only star to do a stylish swap for the ceremony. 

First-time winner Zendaya also sported multiple looks during the show while Regina King had a look she was wearing for the ceremony and one she would have worn if the ceremony had been held in person

If these stars' incredible looks have you only wanting more Emmy glamour, check out the best dressed celebs at this year's remote show here

Top Stories

1

Reign Disick Debuts Mohawk Haircut! See His Edgy Makeover

2

11 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2020 Emmys

3

Kelly Clarkson Says She "Didn't See" Her Divorce Coming

4

Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

5

Inside Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Inspiring Love Story