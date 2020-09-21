Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock Honor Tyler Perry at the 2020 Emmys for Finding "Success on His Own Terms"

"Of course Hollywood welcomed an independent Black man with open arms. Wait, I misread that… He did it all by himself."

So cracked Chris Rock, heard narrating but not seen at the 2020 Emmys tonight, as he and Oprah Winfrey co-presented trailblazing filmmaker and producer Tyler Perry with the Governors Award, an honor the Academy doesn't bestow every year because, well...

Not everyone is Tyler Perry.

"In life we're given no guarantees," Winfrey, a longtime friend of Perry's, said via video in a pre-taped segment. "In our journeys, we face roadblocks and bumpy roads, and it takes extraordinary grit and dedication to navigate the rough terrain often life can give you and still have the international fortitude to believe in yourself. My friend Tyler Perry has done just that, against all odds. He is a man of deep faith, he is a visionary who is led by unwavering passion, and a businessman who bet on himself, and by doing so, showed the world that there's a different path to ultimate success."

Rock spoke of how Perry ended up living in his car (not great, since the prolific film and TV mogul is 6-foot-5) after his first play flopped. Winfrey said, "Living like that can be a mighty motivator, and a motivated Tyler Perry would soon find success on his own terms."

Also against all odds, Perry was one of the handful of A-listers who actually appeared in the flesh on Sunday at the 2020 Emmy Awards, toting his preemptively Clorox-wiped award with him to the stage at Staples Center.