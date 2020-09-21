Anthony Anderson Gives "Black Lives Matter" the Spotlight at the 2020 Emmys

Anthony Anderson had some important things he wanted to get off of his chest at the 2020 Emmys.

The Black-ish star was not only a nominee this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, but was also tasked with some presenting duties at this year's virtual ceremony. The actor joined Jimmy Kimmel inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles (from a safe distance, of course) to announce the winner of Outstanding Limited Series. But, before it was time to name Watchmen as this year's victor, Anderson had some remarks of his own to share.

"I have a few things I'd like to say," he told Kimmel. "We have a record number of Black Emmy nominees this year, which is great."

"These Emmys would have been NBA All-Star weekend and Wakanda all wrapped in one," he continued. "This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmys ever."

"Y'all wouldn't have been able to handle how Black it was gonna be, but because of COVID, we can't even get in the d--n building," Anderson said. "These Emmys would have been so Black. It would have been like hot sauce in your purse Black. It would have been Howard University homecoming Black. It would have been 'You fit the description' Black."