Jason Sudeikis Receives COVID Test at 2020 Emmys and We Can't Look Away

Safety first!

During the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, one presenter did much more than announce a winner in a very important category. As it turns out, Jason Sudeikis decided to take a test for coronavirus moments before announcing the winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.

"The winner of this Emmy category will take its place among some truly legendary shows. Shows like I Love Lucy and..." Jason began before a nurse pulled out a COVID test. "Really? This can't wait 5 minutes? Okay. Sorry, folks, we're legally obligated to get COVID tests every hour. Academy policy. You won't even notice she's here."

But in what was meant to be a playful bit, an unnamed nurse followed protocol by putting a test through both of Jason's nostrils.

"Wow, that's deep," the former Saturday Night Live star shared before being asked what was his birthday. "I don't remember anymore. I think you dented my brain."