A Little Bit Alexis: Annie Murphy Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys

Alexis Rose wouldn't say, "Ew!" to this.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Annie Murphy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy at the 2020 Emmys for her portrayal of Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek.

Annie was in a tight category as she was nominated alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, GLOW's Betty Gilpin, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Insecure's Yvonne Orji and Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong.

"The six years I have spent working on this show has been the best six years of my entire life," Annie stated in her acceptance speech. "I am so, so proud of the cast and crew and the writers and I can't believe Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends."