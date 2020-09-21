EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Dan Levy's Third Win at the 2020 Emmys Continues Schitt's Creek's Impressive Streak

As Dan Levy said during his 2020 Emmys acceptance speech, "To play David Rose, this has been the greatest experience of my life."

David!

Dan Levy gets to bid farewell to David Rose with not one, not two, but three Emmys in his hand so far. The actor, who found viral stardom thanks to the series he created with dad Eugene LevySchitt's Creek, was honored with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday, Sept. 20. The win capped off Levy's run as the beloved character since the sitcom ended earlier this year with its sixth and final season. The actor was also in esteemed company, beating out fellow nominees Mahershala AliAlan ArkinAndre BraugherSterling K. BrownWilliam Jackson HarperTony Shalhoub and Kenan Thompson

"The Internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry," the stunned star quipped as he began his third acceptance speech of the night. The actor's remarks featured heartfelt shoutouts to his beloved co-stars Eugene, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, all who also won Emmy Awards on Sunday.  

"First of all, I would not be here if it weren't for the six-year master class that was led by two brilliant comedic minds that I had had the good fortune of working with for the past six seasons—my dad, Eugene Levy, and the magnificent Catherine O'Hara, who led by example, they led without ego and they led with excitement and the trickle effect of that was felt through everybody," he said. "As actors, we were given the safety and security to do what we wanted and to try and experiment and to grow because of you, so thank you."

He also sweetly addressed his on-screen counterpart, Murphy. "I would not be up here if it were not for you being my better half," he told her. "Thank you for your unbelievable work on this show."

"To play David Rose," he movingly summarized, "this has been the greatest experience of my life."

The 2020 Emmys shaped up to be a truly unforgettable night for Dan as he also took home the statues for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. The star garnered his first Emmy nomination in 2019 thanks to Schitt's Creek for Outstanding Comedy Series and won his first this year.

As he acknowledged, "This is a night to remember and I cannot thank the Academy enough for their generosity. This is completely overwhelming and I thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

