Dan Levy Accepts His First Emmy Award With Sweetest Shout Out to Dad Eugene

The Rose family is sweeping the 2020 Emmys!
After both Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy won for Outstanding Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, it was Dan Levy's turn to complete the Schitt's Creek triple crown.
In what marked his first-ever (and very well-deserved) Emmy win, Dan accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
The entire cast of Schitt's Creek was on hand to celebrate Dan's big win, including IRL dad Eugene. That father-son embrace was one for the ages, right?
"Holy cow. Oh, my goodness! This tent's on fire," he said. "Writers don't get awards, what is this?"
"First of all," Dan continued, "I want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reins to this show, even though I didn't have any experience in a writer's room, which saying that out loud right now feels like a wild choice on your part, but I'm grateful for it. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you."
Dan then shared, "Thank you to my team, every single writer that sat in our writers' room and offered up traumatizing embarrassing, deeply triggering things so the Rose family could be what they are. Getting to write David Rose, getting to write this show, getting to tell those stories has been the greatest experience of my life."
Ever the gracious winner, Dan then shouted out his fellow nominees: "It was an honor to be nominated alongside you. And I also want to recognize Issa Rae and the writers on Insecure for writing some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year. Thank you to the Academy for this tremendous honor."
And what's more, Dan also took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. At this rate, Schitt's Creek is the show to beat at this year's Emmy Awards.
E! is bringing you nonstop coverage of television's biggest night. Check out the complete list of Emmys winners—updating in real time—right here!