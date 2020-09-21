Catherine O'Hara Takes Home Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Let's hear it for women in comedy!

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Schitt's Creek actress Cathering O'Hara took home the award for Lead Actress In a Comedy Series. The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston announced the nominees while having some adorable banter with her old friend and host Jimmy Kimmel. After sanitizing the envelope and hilariously setting it on fire, Kimmel read the winner from a charred slip of paper.

This year there was some steep competition with the other nominees including Linda Cardellini for Dead To Me, Issa Rae for Insecure, Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish, and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel who celebrated on a couch with her family by her side.

O'Hara shared the incredible honor while in a room with other prominent members of the cast and crew of the highly acclaimed comedy series.

"Thank you members of the television academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women and for topping it off with this really cool treat," she shared in her speech.