Jane Lynch's 2020 Emmy Awards Look Proves She's Mastered the Art Of at-Home Fashion

Jane Lynch is ready for her close-up at the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress dished on her fashionable, yet relatable ensemble during an interview with Brad Goreski on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.
"I dressed up," the Glee alum shared, adding, "A little sparkle... Sunday morning I put on something sparkly."
However, Jane kept it real and admitted that she kept her "pajama bottoms and slippers on."
The Emmy-winning actress also explained how the annual event is "completely different" from before. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Emmy Awards would air virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is nice because I literally went up to my bathroom about 25 minutes ago to slap on some beautiful makeup," Jane dished. "It's a much bigger deal when you are, of course, going to the event. I love it."
"I love having the makeup artist come over to get all dressed up and decide what you're going to wear and get in car," she continued. "It's a lovely experience but I also enjoy it at home."
Another difference about this year's ceremony? The star's dog was able to stay by her side during the interview. "My dog may bark in the background...," Jane revealed. "He's facing outdoor."
Last year, Jane won an Emmy Award for her guest role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She earned a victory in the category Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series. This year, the Amazon Prime show earned over five nominations.
It's only a matter of hours before fans find out how many awards the show takes home.