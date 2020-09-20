EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Get a Sneak Peek at Zendaya's Ultra-Glam First Look for the 2020 Emmys

Zendaya and stylist Law Roach debuted the Euphoria actress' first fashion moment of the 2020 Emmys on Instagram. Take a look at the plunging purple dress below!

von Allison Crist Sep 20, 2020 23:08
Pretty in purple!

The 2020 Emmys may not have a red carpet, but that didn't stop Zendaya from delivering what's sure to be one of the most glam looks of the evening—and it turns out she's only getting started. 

As part of what the Euphoria star described as "Look 1" on her Instagram story, Zendaya is rocking a plunging Christopher John Rodgers dress, embellished Christian Louboutin heels and stunning Bulgari jewels. 

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach was the first to share the ensemble, captioning a video of the actress gracefully twirling, "If Emmy was a real girl.."

Law spoke to E! ahead of the Emmys, though the celebrity stylist didn't want to give too much away, simply telling Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rossi, "You'll see," when asked about his plans for the fashionista.

He added that the main questions going into tonight's award show were: "Do we dress up? Do we not dress up? Do we celebrate? Do we not celebrate, you know?" 

Emmys 2020: See Every Star at the Virtual Awards Show
But Zendaya, a first-time Emmy nominee, does have a lot to celebrate! She's competing for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Rue on Euphoria. If she wins, she'll become the youngest woman ever to win the award.

2020 Emmys, From E! to Z: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and More
Take a look at Zendaya's ensemble in the above photos.

If this is only her first look of the evening, we can't imagine what's to come!

Keep up with everything happening at the 2020 Emmys here!

