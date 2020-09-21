EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Emmys 2020: See Every Star Attending the Virtual Awards Show

The show must go on! See host Jimmy Kimmel and more Hollywood stars who attended the 2020 Emmy Awards in our massive gallery.

It was a night to remember at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Usually, TV's biggest night kicks off with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities dazzling in diamonds and designers. Given the ongoing global health crisis, however, the award show looked a bit different this year.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to large gatherings, Emmy producers had to pivot. But ultimately, host Jimmy Kimmel and the entire team are promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," the late-night host shared when the news was first announced

While Netflix earned the most nominations overall, HBO received the most noms for a single series thanks to Watchmen. And just like in year's past, all eyes will be on the Outstanding Drama Series where Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale are favored to win big. 

foto
2020 Emmys, From E! to Z: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and More

Before the Emmys officially kick off and the awards are announced, you're likely asking yourself: Who is attending this virtual event and what are they wearing?

E! News is here to help! Keep scrolling below to see every Hollywood star in attendance from multiple locations around the world. 

ABC
America Ferrera
ABC
Sandra Oh

In KORELIMITED and W.Rosado jewelry 

ABC
Lisa Kudrow, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox
#JamesShootsAndDraws by James Anthony
Regina King

In Schiaperelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry

ABC
Eugene Levy
ABC
Jimmy Kimmel
ABC
Laverne Cox
ABC
Tyler Perry
Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness

In Rick Owens and Bottega Veneta shoes

ABC
Uzo Aduba
ABC
Anthony Anderson
ABC
RuPaul
ABC
Cynthia Erivo

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ABC
Lena Waithe
Instagram
Kerry Washington

In Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry 

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

In Prada

ABC
David Letterman
ABC
John Oliver
E!
Rachel Brosnahan

In Christy Rilling

ABC
Yahya Abdul-Mateen
ABC
Randall Park
ABC
David Spade
ABC
Bryan Cranston
Instagram
Octavia Spencer

In Tadashi Shoji

ABC
Annie Murphy

In Valentino

Instagram
Mark Ruffalo
ABC
Jennifer Aniston

In Christian Dior and Neil Lane jewelry

ABC
Daniel Levy

In Thom Browne and D.L. Eyewear

ABC
Billy Porter

In Ashi Studio

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

In Louis Vuitton

This article was originally published on Sun, Sep 20, 2020, 7:05 p.m.

