The Ellen DeGeneres Show Returns After a Summer of Controversy: Timeline of a Rocky Hiatus

Usually when a TV show goes on its regularly scheduled summer hiatus, the break provides much needed time to slow down a bit, rest and perhaps reconfigure a few things so that everyone comes back to work in the fall rejuvenated and ready to hit the ground running.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show didn't have a restful summer hiatus. Though the public has been promised a reconfiguration.

Perhaps fitting for a year in which the world feels hopelessly upside down, the Daytime Emmy-amassing talk show host whose personal brand is rooted in generosity and kindness came under fire for presiding over a historically toxic work environment, one that didn't go unnoticed by some of the celebrities who have passed through her studio over the years since Ellen premiered in 2003.

While it wasn't DeGeneres who was accused of any specific egregious behavior, she was called out for seemingly being too above it all and out of reach to her workaday staff to know (or, some say, care) what was going on behind the scenes of her hugely successful show.

At the same time, numerous people—those who count her as a friend and others who've merely crossed paths—have come to the entertainer's defense, saying they've had nothing but positive interactions with DeGeneres and Ellen, which kicks off its 18th season today.