Watch Sebastian Stan's Glorious Reaction to the Gossip Girl Pilot

In honor of the 13 year anniversary of Gossip Girl, one cast member revisited their old NYC stomping grounds by rewatching the Gossip Girl pilot.

These days, Sebastian Stan is best known for playing the Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes—a role he'll return to for his Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

That's not where Gossip Girl fans know him from, though. For fans of the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, Sebastian will always be Carter Baizen, notorious Upper East Side bad boy and one-time love interest of Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen. (And Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf, echoing Sebastian's real-life romance with Leighton.)

Carter doesn't appear until the fourth episode of season one, but that didn't stop Sebastian from reminiscing and tuning in to the first episode of the hit series—along with a nice glass of red wine, of course.

"It was the best of times and it was the best of times," the actor captioned his Instagram post, alongside a video clip of him rewatching the show. "Xoxo, Gossip Girl."