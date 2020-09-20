Beyoncé Proves She's Got Comedic Flair After Corny Joke Time

Between Black is King, Lemonade and countless other projects of epic proportions, it's obvious to all that Beyoncé is a bona fide icon.
One thing she's not, at least according to her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter: A comedian.
That didn't stop Bey from taking a moment to make a corny joke for a good cause, though. On Saturday, Sept. 19, Beyoncé appeared in a video on the WACO Theater Center Instagram page, in order to participate in her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson's fan-favorite series.
"Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" the "Formation" singer asked while wearing a casual hoodie.
"'Fo' drizzle," she replied.
Blue Ivy, now a musical artist in her own right, was not having it. She put her hand over her mom's mouth, asking Bey to just... stop.
Blue wasn't the only one who had some criticism over the Grammy winner's joke and delivery. The video then cut to a voice memo from Tina, who asked her daughter to, uh, try a little harder.
"Will you maybe put on some makeup and get in some good light and stuff," Tina expressed in the voice memo.
Sure enough, Bey did just that. When the video cut, The Lion King star was in full-on glam mode and she shared the same one-liner. Though, it's unclear if her Snoop Dogg joke went over better the second time because of it.
Bey's joke is from the virtual Wearable Art Gala, which was broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on Saturday evening. The organization benefits programs created by the WACO Theater Center, of which fashion designer Tina is vice president.
Per a press release for the event, the WACO Theater Center programs consist of "enrichment and leadership initiatives that empower inner-city students ages 12-14, exposing children to all aspects of art and life that they would otherwise not have the opportunity to experience."
The money raised by the virtual event will also go towards helping families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Solange also appeared at the virtual gala for #CornyJokeTime. "19 and 20 got into a fight...21," Solange giggled.
She also threw in an extra joke, "How do you throw a space party? You just planet."
Okay, so Bey and Solange may not get their own Netflix comedy specials, but at least their corny jokes are going to a good cause.