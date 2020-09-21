EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

From sexy Pennywise to sultry Bob Ross, you'll be able to dress up as your favorite character—just with less clothes!

If you're like us, as soon as Labor Day is over, Halloween is on your mind. Whether you've been planning for months, or you're down to the wire, landing on a Halloween costume that makes you feel great is tricky, but doable.

There are loads of factors to put into play: For instance, maybe you've been crushing it extra hard working out and you want to showcase the new you. In this case, there's one idea that will never lead you in the wrong direction: the "sexy" costume. 

You know the kind: a wholesome idea in theory (Minnie Mouse, perhaps) or a nerdy homage (Harry Potter, maybe) put through the Halloween costume gods blender and reworked into a sexy showcase (i.e. form fitting and skin-baring).

To quote Mean Girls alum Cady Heron, "Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it."

That said, we've pulled a cornucopia of sexy costumes—from Pennywise to Bob Ross—to help get you in the spirit of the season.  

Be Euphoria Makeup Ready Just in Time for Halloween

Yandy Banned App Costume

Well, TikTok has been banned. But you can commemorate the beloved app in this silly costume

$33
Yandy

Got the Juice Costume

Sexy Beetlejuice? Sign us up. This set comes with a white cami, a black-and-white striped jacket, a black panty, a mesh tie, footless stockings and, of course, a wavy green wig.

$88
Yandy

Still Pretty Lady Costume

Make like Julia Roberts in this Pretty Woman costume. It comes with a dress, layered necklaces and a blonde bob wig.

$73
Yandy

Let's Taco Bout It Costume

Wear the food you've been lusting over. This taco dress is affordable and fun.

$20
Yandy

Regal Skeleton Queen Costume

Scare them to the bone in this skeleton costume. It comes with a dress, tights and skull crown.

$86
Yandy

Despicable Human Costume

Be a sexy minion in this costume that comes with a yellow shirt, overalls, glasses and a headband.

$46
Yandy

Sultry Sea Witch Costume

Make like Ursula in this sexy sea witch costume. It comes with a dress and gold crown.

$39
Yandy

Yandy Vengeful Creature Costume

This sexy Maleficent costume comes with a bodysuit and horned headpiece. 

$70
Yandy

Yandy Tiger Queen Costume

All you cool cats and kittens should really snatch up this costume inspired by the one and only Tiger King. It comes with a romper, leg garters, an attached stuffed tiger, a choker and a trucker hat.

$68
Yandy

Creationary Woman Costume

Eat the forbidden fruit in this Eve costume, complete with a stuffed snake and apple clutch. 

$72
Yandy

Sexy Pennywise Costume

Be the ultimate It girl in this not-so-scary Pennywise-inspired costume.

$79
$32
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Evil Mastermind Costume

Riddle me this: Why be Batman when you can be a sexy Riddler in this cute romper with a top hat?

$35
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Harry Potter Costume

Score major Gryffindor points in this sexy Hogwarts student getup

$60
$24
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Wolverine Costume

Be unbreakable in this sassy mutant leotard!

$40
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Edward Scissorhands Costume

Partygoers will surely want to take pictures with you in this sexy Tim Burton-inspired costume.

$45
Spencer's

Sexy Minnie Mouse Costume

We already have your Instagram caption for the night: "I'm a mouse, DUH!"

$45
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Bob's Burgers Costume

Punk meets playful in this sexy Tina-esque costume.

$40
Spencer's

Sexy Bambi Costume

Wild out in this sweet deer onesie with leg warmers.

$65
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Raccoon Costume

Nightlife has a new queen! Be a nocturnal hottie in this sexy raccoon jumper with a detachable fur hoodie.

$55
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Dumbo Costume

Yes, you read that correctly: Sexy. Dumbo. Costume.

$65
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Cowardly Lion Costume

Unleash your wild side in this sexy Cowardly Lioness costume.

$80
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Venom Costume

Take a walk on the dark side with this sexy Venom-inspired romper.

$44
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Bob Ross Costume

Ditch the painting canvas and be walking art in this sexy Bob Ross costume.

$70
Yandy

Sexy Mr. Rogers Costume

Won't you be our neighbor in this costume?!

$60
Yandy

Sexy Spider-Man Costume

Spin webs on the dance floor in this sexy one piece.

$60
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Toy Story Costume

The galaxy will thank you for rocking this intergalactic look!

$80
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Pokémon Trainer Costume

You'll catch 'em all in this Pokémon-inspired ensemble.

$60
AMI Clubwear

Sexy Deadpool Costume

Switch up gender norms in this sexy Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

$30
AMI Clubwear

Up next, Halloween costume ideas inspired by Emmys 2020 nominees. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

—Originally published Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT

