Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

If you're like us, as soon as Labor Day is over, Halloween is on your mind. Whether you've been planning for months, or you're down to the wire, landing on a Halloween costume that makes you feel great is tricky, but doable.
There are loads of factors to put into play: For instance, maybe you've been crushing it extra hard working out and you want to showcase the new you. In this case, there's one idea that will never lead you in the wrong direction: the "sexy" costume.
You know the kind: a wholesome idea in theory (Minnie Mouse, perhaps) or a nerdy homage (Harry Potter, maybe) put through the Halloween costume gods blender and reworked into a sexy showcase (i.e. form fitting and skin-baring).
To quote Mean Girls alum Cady Heron, "Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it."
That said, we've pulled a cornucopia of sexy costumes—from Pennywise to Bob Ross—to help get you in the spirit of the season.
Yandy Banned App Costume
Well, TikTok has been banned. But you can commemorate the beloved app in this silly costume.
Got the Juice Costume
Sexy Beetlejuice? Sign us up. This set comes with a white cami, a black-and-white striped jacket, a black panty, a mesh tie, footless stockings and, of course, a wavy green wig.
Still Pretty Lady Costume
Make like Julia Roberts in this Pretty Woman costume. It comes with a dress, layered necklaces and a blonde bob wig.
Let's Taco Bout It Costume
Wear the food you've been lusting over. This taco dress is affordable and fun.
Regal Skeleton Queen Costume
Scare them to the bone in this skeleton costume. It comes with a dress, tights and skull crown.
Despicable Human Costume
Be a sexy minion in this costume that comes with a yellow shirt, overalls, glasses and a headband.
Sultry Sea Witch Costume
Make like Ursula in this sexy sea witch costume. It comes with a dress and gold crown.
Yandy Vengeful Creature Costume
This sexy Maleficent costume comes with a bodysuit and horned headpiece.
Yandy Tiger Queen Costume
All you cool cats and kittens should really snatch up this costume inspired by the one and only Tiger King. It comes with a romper, leg garters, an attached stuffed tiger, a choker and a trucker hat.
Creationary Woman Costume
Eat the forbidden fruit in this Eve costume, complete with a stuffed snake and apple clutch.
Sexy Pennywise Costume
Be the ultimate It girl in this not-so-scary Pennywise-inspired costume.
Sexy Evil Mastermind Costume
Riddle me this: Why be Batman when you can be a sexy Riddler in this cute romper with a top hat?
Sexy Harry Potter Costume
Score major Gryffindor points in this sexy Hogwarts student getup.
Sexy Wolverine Costume
Be unbreakable in this sassy mutant leotard!
Sexy Edward Scissorhands Costume
Partygoers will surely want to take pictures with you in this sexy Tim Burton-inspired costume.
Sexy Minnie Mouse Costume
We already have your Instagram caption for the night: "I'm a mouse, DUH!"
Sexy Bob's Burgers Costume
Punk meets playful in this sexy Tina-esque costume.
Sexy Bambi Costume
Wild out in this sweet deer onesie with leg warmers.
Sexy Raccoon Costume
Nightlife has a new queen! Be a nocturnal hottie in this sexy raccoon jumper with a detachable fur hoodie.
Sexy Dumbo Costume
Yes, you read that correctly: Sexy. Dumbo. Costume.
Sexy Cowardly Lion Costume
Unleash your wild side in this sexy Cowardly Lioness costume.
Sexy Venom Costume
Take a walk on the dark side with this sexy Venom-inspired romper.
Sexy Bob Ross Costume
Ditch the painting canvas and be walking art in this sexy Bob Ross costume.
Sexy Mr. Rogers Costume
Won't you be our neighbor in this costume?!
Sexy Spider-Man Costume
Spin webs on the dance floor in this sexy one piece.
Sexy Toy Story Costume
The galaxy will thank you for rocking this intergalactic look!
Sexy Pokémon Trainer Costume
You'll catch 'em all in this Pokémon-inspired ensemble.
Sexy Deadpool Costume
Switch up gender norms in this sexy Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.
—Originally published Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT