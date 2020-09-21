Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're like us, as soon as Labor Day is over, Halloween is on your mind. Whether you've been planning for months, or you're down to the wire, landing on a Halloween costume that makes you feel great is tricky, but doable.

There are loads of factors to put into play: For instance, maybe you've been crushing it extra hard working out and you want to showcase the new you. In this case, there's one idea that will never lead you in the wrong direction: the "sexy" costume.

You know the kind: a wholesome idea in theory (Minnie Mouse, perhaps) or a nerdy homage (Harry Potter, maybe) put through the Halloween costume gods blender and reworked into a sexy showcase (i.e. form fitting and skin-baring).

To quote Mean Girls alum Cady Heron, "Halloween is the one time of year a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it."

That said, we've pulled a cornucopia of sexy costumes—from Pennywise to Bob Ross—to help get you in the spirit of the season.