Every Time Zendaya Slayed the Red Carpet

We can always count on Zendaya for a jaw-dropping style moment.

At the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, the Euphoria star is nominated for Best Actress and is set to receive the fourth annual SeeHer Award, presented by her Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington. And while the show will be a hybrid in person and virtual event, we know one thing is for certain: Zendaya's outfit will, as it so often does, set her up to win best dressed.

Just take the 2020 show. She delivered an unforgettable fashion moment, wearing a a fuchsia asymmetrical top along with a maxi skirt. "I feel incredibly grateful for Euphoria, in general, and just the fact that I could be a part of it," she told E! News at the award show in Feb. 2020. "To be even mentioned in the conversation, with a lot of people that are pretty special, it's very cool."