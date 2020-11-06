Al RokerFall TVKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Score Big at This Hunter Boots Flash Sale

Nordstrom Rack is offering steep discounts on these beloved rain boots right now!

von Carolin Lehmann Nov 06, 2020 16:00Tags
E-Comm: Score Big at This Hunter Boots Flash SaleE! Illustration

If you've wanted a pair of Hunter rain boots forever but just can't bite the bullet due to the price tag, we have the sale for you. Nordstrom Rack is currently having a three-day flash sale on the brand.

So hurry and shop a handful of our favorite pairs below, plus check out the rest here! There's a pair in this sale for everyone.

Addison Rae Stars in the Campaign for Disney's New Limited Edition American Eagle Collab

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot

Add some glam with these glossy boots in navy. They come in the original style and have an adjustable buckle. 

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot

We love the glam quilted design of these navy rain boots.

$185
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot

This pair is great for traveling because you can roll them up and pack them! They come with a handy travel bag.

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot

Shop the original high gloss boots in a dark olive hue.

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

