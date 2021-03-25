Ashley Tisdale Is a Mom: Check In on More Stars of High School Musical

It's the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale because she's now a mom.
The High School Musical alum announced the exciting news in a March 24 Instagram, posting a sweet snap of her and husband Christopher French's newborn daughter: "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."
Back in October, just a few weeks after sharing they were expecting, the couple revealed they had a little girl on the way. "This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Tisdale captioned her Instagram post at the time. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."
Now, as the actress prepares to experience a new milestone, you may be wondering—what have the rest of the High School Musical stars (Zac Efron! Vanessa Hudgens!) been up to since the third film debuted more than a decade ago?
We have the answers—all you have to do is keep scrolling...
...because we're all in this together. (Sorry, had to.)
This story was originally published on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 10:37 a.m. PT.