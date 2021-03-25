Ashley Tisdale Is a Mom: Check In on More Stars of High School Musical

Weitere : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

It's the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale because she's now a mom.

The High School Musical alum announced the exciting news in a March 24 Instagram, posting a sweet snap of her and husband Christopher French's newborn daughter: "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."

Back in October, just a few weeks after sharing they were expecting, the couple revealed they had a little girl on the way. "This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Tisdale captioned her Instagram post at the time. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."

