Laura Dern Deserves An A+ After Crashing Her Daughter's TikTok With Homework Help

What better way to get your kids to focus on their homework than by invading their social media space? Laura Dern figured that out by dropping in on her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper's TikTok account.
On Sept. 15, Harper—whose dad is Dern's ex, Ben Harper—posted a short video to the platform of her mom reading a passage from Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse. "Let's spend our time making a TikTok. You want to make a TikTok? I've got an idea. Let's transform TikTok since I'm homeschooling you," the Big Little Lies star, who joins countless parents teaching from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, said while staring into the camera. "Let's read our homework on TikTok."
She then began to passionately read from the book as Harper laughed from behind the camera and panned to their husky lounging on the couch next to Dern.
The video aptly captioned, "The only way Laura will get me to do my homework," has received over 55,000 views, making Dern a TikTok superstar.
It's not the first time the award-winner actress has made a cameo on her daughter's TikTok account. In December of last year, she hopped into Harper's dance video to Doja Cat's "Say So." As she showed off her killer dance moves, the mother of two appeared to playfully shove Harper off camera, which led to a dramatic and visible fall to the floor. The video has since been deleted from Harper's TikTok, but it's possible it won't be the last time fans sees Dern in front of the TikTok cameras.
@jayaharper
The only way Laura will get me to do my homework ##fyp ##tiktokvibes? original sound - jayaharper
Or, for that matter, any camera. Outside of the social media world, Dern is currently filming the next installation to the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set for a 2021 release.