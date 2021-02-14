10 Empowering Moments That Set a New Standard for Fashion Week

Weitere : Halima Aden Gives Tips for Surviving New York Fashion Week

The most important month in fashion is officially here, and a push for inclusivity and diversity is more crucial than ever.

Sure, New York Fashion Week might look much, much different this year due to unprecedented limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean participating designers can't continue what industry trailblazers already started.

According to The Fashion Spot's Diversity Report from fashion month spring/summer 2021, which took place last September, there's progress to be made going into February's global festivities.

Racial diversity on the runway increased slightly, from 40.6 to 41.3 percent of shows having featured models of color.

Conversely, only 34 plus-size models appeared on last season's runways, compared to a history-making 86 during spring/summer 2020. And when it comes to gender diversity, The Fashion Spot reported that 20 transgender and non-binary models walked last season, a steep decrease compared to spring/summer 2020's 46 models.

Despite this, there's much to be said about the breakthrough moments that inspired us to love the skin we're in.