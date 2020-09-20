2020 Emmys, From E! to Z: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and More

This year, the 2020 Emmys are taking a new approach: For the first time in 72 years, the show is going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And it's sure to be an unprecedented occasion as producers and public health officials decided against holding an in-person ceremony, leading them to make some unique decisions when it comes to staging the live event—including tossing out the dress code and setting up more than 100 camera feeds. NBD.

To help you fully prepare for the big night, airing live tonight on ABC, we've put together a guide of everything you need to know heading into the Emmys, including who's nominated, where to watch and which celebs are set to make appearances during the three-hour show (and hopefully give us a sneak peek inside their houses).

Plus, we've assembled all of the potentially history-making moments that could go down, compiled a list of the first-time nominees to root for and answered any burning questions you may still have before the night officially kicks off.