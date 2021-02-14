Relive 16 of the Biggest Fashion Week Scandals On and Off the Runway

Weitere : NYFW: What to Expect Amid the Pandemic

Fashion week isn't always as glamorous as it seems.

From pre-show pranks and catwalk crashers to backlash and after-party arguments, there have been a number of major scandals both on and off the runway over the years. Who could forget when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a heated fight at the 2018 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party in New York, or when Gigi Hadid stopped an intruder from interrupting the 2019 Chanel show in Paris?

Now, New York Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2021 season is about to begin, with shows running Feb. 14 - Feb. 18. Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff will host in-person, socially distant presentations while brands like Badgley Mischka, Rodarte, Alice + Olivia and Nicole Miller will showcase their collections through virtual livestreams, lookbooks and other forms of programming.

Granted, NYFW will still feel different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and fashionistas won't see all of the same designers, stars and parties they've seen in years past. But considering the big event is just about to begin, who knows what could unfold over the next few days?