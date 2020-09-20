How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online

The 2020 Emmys will be here before you know it!

We're just a few days out from the the Primetime Emmy Awards, which, for the first time in its 71-year history, will air virtually. Producers and public health officials decided against holding an in-person ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which makes this a truly unprecedented occasion. But this is Hollywood and the show must go on!

Details about the highly-anticipated event are still being rolled out, but here's everything we know so far:

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Jimmy Kimmel is once again bringing the laughs as the host of the 72nd Emmys. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will be filming his portion of the show from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.

When are the Emmys and what time do they start?

Sunday, Sept. 20 is the big day! E! will kick things off with our Live From E!: Emmys coverage starting at 10:30pm. Fans can catch up on all things Emmys fashion and more must-know details with Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox and more!

The official Emmys ceremony will immediately follow.