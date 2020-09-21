We're Revealing Simply the Best 25 Secrets About Schitt's Creek After That Epic Emmys Sweep

Schitt's Creek just pulled off a Schitt's sweep.

The 2020 Emmys ended up belonging to the Rose family on Sunday night as the Pop TV comedy's final season ended up winning Outstanding Comedy Series and eight other awards, setting a new record for most wins in a single year for a comedy. You truly love to see it.

While Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy both won the lead acting categories, Annie Murphy pulled off the win in the supporting actress race. But it was Daniel Levy who had the night Moira Rose always dreamed of, taking home the trophies for writing, directing and supporting actor. What's the opposite of ew, Alexis?

Schitt's Creek, which was created by the Levy father-son duo, ended its six-season run in April, delivering a much-needed "Happy Ending" to fans since quarantine began.

Since our last stay at the Rose Motel after years filled with laughs, love and A Little Bit Alexis, we've compiled some fun facts you might not know about the adored Canadian show. We're spilling secrets about Murphy's iconic "A Little Bit Alexis" performance, David and Patrick's (Noah Reid) unexpected romance and which fan-favorite almost dropped out of the show before it began filming in 2014.