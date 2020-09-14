Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Spring 2021

As they always say, the show must go on. And, as the world has learned this year, that applies even in a pandemic.

With the coronavirus pandemic turning all facets of life on its head in 2020, people and industries around the world are now figuring out how to forge ahead in the midst of this current "normal" and the fashion world is no different. As the bi-annual fashion week calendar commences in New York, things will certainly look different.

Given unprecedented health and safety guidelines in place, which will restrict how many people can physically take party in any event, fans should expect to see many more digital elements incorporated into this season's showing. And, if the recent presentations from this summer's men's fashion week are any indication, we'll be seeing plenty more of runway reimagining in the coming days.

For better or worse, the experience won't be the same, but the center of it all—fashion—remains. From Jason Wu to Rebecca Minkoff, Cinq à Sept to Christian Siriano, rest assured the creations of some of the fashion world's most beloved New York designers will be unveiled this week, even if there are less people squeezed backstage, fewer seats in the audience and not as many flashes from the photographer pit.