Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Spring 2021

Even in a pandemic, the shows will go on at New York Fashion Week for spring-summer 2021. Keep scrolling for all the best looks from the historic event.

As they always say, the show must go on. And, as the world has learned this year, that applies even in a pandemic. 

With the coronavirus pandemic turning all facets of life on its head in 2020, people and industries around the world are now figuring out how to forge ahead in the midst of this current "normal" and the fashion world is no different. As the bi-annual fashion week calendar commences in New York, things will certainly look different

Given unprecedented health and safety guidelines in place, which will restrict how many people can physically take party in any event, fans should expect to see many more digital elements incorporated into this season's showing. And, if the recent presentations from this summer's men's fashion week are any indication, we'll be seeing plenty more of runway reimagining in the coming days. 

For better or worse, the experience won't be the same, but the center of it all—fashion—remains. From Jason Wu to Rebecca Minkoff, Cinq à Sept to Christian Siriano, rest assured the creations of some of the fashion world's most beloved New York designers will be unveiled this week, even if there are less people squeezed backstage, fewer seats in the audience and not as many flashes from the photographer pit. 

foto
Best of all, E! News will have you covered every stiletto step of the way as we compile all the best looks to come out of fashion weeks around the world this season. All you have to do is keep scrolling and checking back here for all of the must-see looks this fashion season! 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Dolce & Gabbana
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Dolce & Gabbana
Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images
Versace
Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images
Versace
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Salvatore Ferragamo
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Salvatore Ferragamo
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Salvatore Ferragamo
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Salvatore Ferragamo
Estrop/Getty Images
Dior
Estrop/Getty Images
Dior
LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images
Dior
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Dior
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Dior
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Dior
Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Dior
Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Dior
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco/Courtesy of Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
