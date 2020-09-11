Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Their Different Childhoods, O.J. Simpson and More

1. On Their Different Childhoods

Being 16 years apart, Kourtney and Kendall said they had very different upbringings. According to Kourtney, now famed momager Kris Jenner was more of a homemaker during her childhood.

"We would go to church every Sunday," the Poosh founder revealed. "My mom was very involved, would make our lunches, would make dinner every night, would make us breakfast. I think she was working more with you guys."

While Kendall confirmed that Kris was a working mom during her childhood, she made it clear that the mother of six was always present.

"She was working more," the supermodel relayed. "In our really much younger years, she always made us dinner and breakfast and lunch and everything. And my dad would too a lot. When we moved to the house that now Rob lives in, she was still kind of doing it and that's when it started to die off and it became more my dad cooking for us."

And since Kendall and Kylie Jenner were "really the little sisters," it took until they were 18 for their friendships with their older sisters to blossom.

Kendall added, "I feel like that's when it was really starting, when Kylie turned 18."