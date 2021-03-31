Checking in on the Top Chef Winners: Where Are All 17 Now?

Weitere : Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over Yummy "Top Chef" Foods

TV is about to get tastier because Top Chef is finally back!

Season 18 of Bravo's hit culinary competition series premieres tomorrow, Thursday, Apr. 1 and we can't wait to see the 15 new chef-testants battle it out for the top prize in Seattle.

This year, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show will feature a rotating dining and judging panel comprised of Top Chef all-star winners, finalists and favorites for the first time ever. Some of the fan favorites returning will include Richard Blais, Gregory Gourdet, Kristen Kish, Brooke Williamson and many more.

With so many past Top Chef stars returning for season 18, we thought we check in will all of the past 17 winners of the Emmy-winning series. So what have all the other Top Chef winners been up to since their stint on the show?

Scroll down for updates on everyone from season one's Harold Dierterle to season 17's Melissa King before tomorrow night's premiere!