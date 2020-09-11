NYFWKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Gabrielle Union's Response to a Possible Bring It On Sequel Deserves a Cheer

While on The Late Late Show, Gabrielle Union said she and co-star Kirsten Dunst have spoken about a Bring It On sequel. Scroll on for more details.

von Jess Cohen Sep 11, 2020 17:54Tags
FilmGabrielle UnionPromis
Weitere: "Bring It On": Cliff's 40th Birthday - E! News Rewind

Get your spirit fingers ready! A Bring It On sequel might be in the works.

Gabrielle Union, who portrayed iconic Clovers cheerleader Isis in the beloved 2000 movie, has confirmed that she and co-star Kirsten Dunst are ready to get to work on a follow-up film. "We actually did like a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it," Union told James Corden on The Late Late Show. "And we all were like, 'We're in, like we're absolutely in.' So, you heard it here."

When Corden asked if a sequel is "absolutely, genuinely going to happen," the 47-year-old actress replied that it is. "Absolutely, it's absolutely going to happen," Union assured Corden. "I think because like we got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and, you know, it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading."

She added, "We kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later."

foto
The Cast of Bring It On Then and Now

While Bring It On inspired a series of spinoff films, Union and Dunst—who played cheer rival Torrance in the original movie—were not a part of them. However, it sounds like the time is right for the duo to come back together on the mat. In August, the stars virtually reunited for a panel discussion in celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary.

Top Stories

1

Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Be "Truly Open" About Her Divorce

2

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments

3

Why Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and More Designers Are Sitting Out NYFW

In the discussion, director Peyton Reed noted that Dunst passed on the film, originally called Cheer Fever. "I was in Prague doing like this really crappy movie," Dunst recalled. And while she was "fascinated" by cheerleading competitions at the time, the actress knew the movie "was a risk."

Thankfully though, Dunst ended up reconsidering.

"I remember the reason I did the movie is talking to Peyton," the 38-year-old star said. "I was like, 'He's so cool and smart and he's gonna do something really special with it.' That's what I did think when I talked to Peyton."

To get more details on a possible Bring It On sequel, watch the videos above!

Top Stories

1

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments

2

Watch James Corden Pitch Baby Names to Expectant Dad Usher

3

Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Be "Truly Open" About Her Divorce

4

Harry Styles' Next Movie Role Is the 2020 News We Need

5

Why Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and More Designers Are Sitting Out NYFW