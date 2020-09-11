John Legend Jokes He and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wanted Baby No. 3 for This Surprising Reason

It won't be long before John Legend is a father of three.

The EGOT winner spoke about how he and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child during the Sept. 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"We took a look at 2020 and thought, 'You know what might reduce our stress? A newborn baby.'" Legend, who was serving as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break, said. "You know what the world needs right now? More people."

The 41-year-old artist and the 34-year-old cookbook author announced the pregnancy at the end of Legend's "Wild" music video in August. Just a few days later, Legend called the happy news a "little quarantine surprise."

Since then, the couple has continued to keep fans updated on their journey. From posting pictures of her baby bump and revealing her cravings to sharing videos of her ultrasounds and telling the story of how she found out she's pregnant, Teigen has kept her followers in the loop.