Everything You Need to Have a Celeb Worthy Emmys 2020 Party at Home

If you're a big TV nerd like we are, you probably have Sunday, September 20th—a.k.a. Emmy's night—marked in your calendar. But have you nailed down your viewing plans yet? If not, we recommend throwing a celeb-worthy viewing party!
But don't just order out for pizza and plop down in front of the TV (or at least if you do, make it a little fancy and put your slice o' pie on nice plates!) We say do it up right and dress up your table for a little buffet with your bestie, your beloved, or your bubble friends. Order in some cocktail necessities. Don't forget about serving up a nice side salad. And of course, save room for popcorn.
Then, tune in on the 20th and toast the winners in style. But before we get to that part, use our suggestions below as a checklist to help you plan your special Emmys night!
Chef & Sommelier Domaine Crystal All Purpose Wine Glasses
Glasses that can transition between cocktails and wine are always good to have on hand, and this collection of six stemless numbers are always a classic. Each one is made with break-resistant lead-free crystal that's 30% stronger than standard crystalline glasses, and they're even dishwasher safe.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Plus Double-Wall Coffee Glasses
Mugs are so last year. Go for these double-wall coffee glasses, which hold 12oz of your favorite rocket fuel in whatever form you take it. Each glass is mouth-blown and crafted to ensure whatever beverage you put in it stays the temperature you want it to.
La Rochere Bee Champagne Flutes
Once you get the champers flowing, you're going to want to pour it into a worthy flute. This set was made using a centuries-old glassmaking tradition from France, so you can feel doubly fancy as you raise a toast to the winners with your French bubbly in your French flute.
Bistro Tile De La Creme Creamer
If you're going to do post-party coffee service, you should definitely have a proper creamer to go with your fancy glass mugs. Sporting fashionable bistro tiles with a hint of gold in all the right places, this creamer looks as fashionable as it is functional as it helps your guests top off their coffee in style.
Gatsby Carafe
Maybe this carafe is for serving cocktails, maybe it's for serving juice or soda. Whatever you use it for, know that this glazed glass carafe is ready to show off your liquids and help you serve them in the most stylish way possible.
Latitude 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
If your plates are mismatched, chipped or made of paper, it might be time for an upgrade, but you don't have to break the bank to get a new dinner set. These glazed dishes are durable stonewear and come in four different colorways, featuring all the dinner and salad plates, mugs and bowls you need. They're also 100% dishwasher and microwave safe.
Parachute Washed Linen Tablecloth
You'll want your table to look pretty, even if you're ordering take out. This casual linen tablecloth features decorative corded edges, so it's still dressy enough to work for black tie evenings (but let's be honest: nobody's doing that right now). The linen is made from European flax, the cording is 100% cotton, and the tablecloth comes in four colors, but we like this slate blue.
Chilewich Pressed Dahlia Placemat
And while we're on the subject of table setting accouterments, don't forget about place mats! These phthalate-free vinyl placemats are pressed in the image of a Dahlia and are both delicate and durable, suitable for use either indoors or outdoors. And the best part? It doesn't matter how messy you are, all you need to do to clean 'em is just wipe 'em down with a wet cloth.
Velvet Linen Napkins
Accent your new dinnerware with these stunning linen napkins, sporting a velvet border for a little added drama. They're handcrafted in India and made for any shindig that's worthy of red carpet attention.
Mother of Pearl Napkin Ring
Sure, you could let your napkins run around naked, but why do that when you could dress 'em up in this eye-catching mother of pearl napkin ring? It's a standout piece for a standout table setting.
Zumra Serving Bowl & Tongs
Take salad service to the next level with this serving set, featuring a stainless steel bowl and a matching set of tongs. Of course, it's not just for salad. You could also use it for pasta or any other family-style meal that you need to serve. Just make sure you hand wash it to keep it in its pristine shape.
Minibar Alcohol Delivery
But let's get down to cocktail business. Whether you want wine, need mixers, or prefer a bit of beer, Minibar is here to take care of your alcohol delivery needs. You can sign up online, or download their free mobile app for a better shopping experience, and get wine, liquor, beer and more delivered right to your door.
United Sodas Variety Pack
Speaking of mixers... or maybe you prefer the non-alcoholic route and want to make mocktails? Even if you just want to indulge in some tasty sodas, this 12-pack will introduce you to a variety of innovative, non-artificial flavors. For example? Strawberry Basil, Pear Elderflower, Lemon Verbena, Sour Blueberry and Blackberry Jam. Each can is just 30 calories and organically sweetened.
Rabbit Champagne Saber
Forget the cocktails. The closer it comes to showtime, the more you're going to want to pop champagne! Do so dramatically with this champagne saber, which will help you uncork your bubbly in style. (And remember: the goal is to open your champagne, not become an Instagram fail. So be careful!)
Rogaska Expert Duo Decanter
If a sampling of wine is more your speed, this duo decanter will help you aerate your reds and whites with a chic, modern look. This set was mouth blown and handcrafted, not to mention, the first of its kind. So consider yourself a trendsetter if you nab this set!
Gold Art Deco Bar Cart
Having a fancy schmancy wine/champagne/cocktail set-up means you should probably have a bar cart to show it all off. Grab this one not just because it features a stunning Art Deco theme and has mirrored shelving, but also because it has four wheels, making it easy to roll around the room for simpler service.
Burkhead Pedestal Beverage Dispenser
Making a sangria, or just want a fun way to dispense some spa water or pellegrino? This decorative beverage dispenser will do the trick. Made of glass with a jar lid, it sits on a turned pedestal base, which makes for easier drink dispensing, especially when brunch is winding down and everyone's had a few mimosas.
Popcorn Bucket
How could you have a party celebrating Hollywood's output without a little popcorn? You can't! But don't pass a bowl around. Instead, put those fluffy kernels of goodness in their own melamine replica of a retro popcorn bag. And when you're done, just pop each one in the top rack of your dishwasher for cleaning.
While you're keeping everyone in your bubble safe, make sure they have some good hand sanitizer for extra protection. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!