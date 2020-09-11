Do Yourself a Simple Favor and Look Back At Blake Lively's Most Fabulous Fashion Week Appearances

Blake Lively has a passion for fashion.

Over the past decade, the A Simple Favor actress has been a staple at runway shows around the world, from New York to Paris and beyond. In early 2020, the 33-year-old star turned heads at designer Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show for his fall 2020 collection. While sitting front row, Lively rocked a polka-dotted blouse underneath a white buttoned shirt with a checkered vest on top. The mom of three, who is known for not using a stylist, paired the ensemble with black pants, boots and silver bracelets.

While at the show, Kors spoke to E! News about meeting Lively early on in her career. "I saw one episode of Gossip Girl, I was a crazed fan, like I was glued," Kors said with a laugh. "We called her, we were going to a fashion event and she had never been to one. And I said, 'Would you like to come?' And we kind of introduced her to the fashion world."