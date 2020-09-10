NYFWKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals the Name She and Alec Baldwin Gave Baby No. 5

One day after Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced the birth of their newborn son, his meaningful moniker has been shared. Keep scrolling to find out!

Oh, baby! 

One day after Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin announced the birth of their newborn son, the proud mama revealed his oh-so meaningful name to fans. 

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," Hilaria captioned a new Instagram photo of her and Alec's fifth child. "Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu."

The 30 Rock star and his wife of eight years are also mom and dad to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 2. Per photos shared to Hilaria's Instagram Stories, Edu's older siblings FaceTimed their famous 'rents to discuss possible names while awaiting their return from the hospital. 

Also on Thursday, Sept. 10, Hilaria said she was preparing to head home to reunite with her little ones. 

"A day and a half...and a baby later," she wrote alongside a photo of her postpartum figure. "On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home. Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do. I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely, and to feel ready for me to return to me...step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time."

Just prior to giving birth, Hilaria stopped by E!'s Daily Pop with an update on her pregnancy journey. 

"I got pregnant with Carmen when I was 28 and I'm 36 now. I've been pregnant at least once every single year," the fitness instructor shared. "So I mean, I've been pregnant for like eight years. That's a long time. My body is tired!"

Congratulations to Hilaria, Alec and the entire Baldwin crew on their latest addition!

