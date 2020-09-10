RHOP's Robyn Dixon Reacts to Ashley Darby's Pregnancy News Amid Michael Darby's Cheating Rumors

A Potomac baby is on the way!

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced she's pregnant with her and husband Michael Darby's second child. Now, Ashley's RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon is reacting to the exciting baby news for the first time in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"To be honest, I wasn't surprised at all," Robyn tells E!. "I totally sensed that she was in the mode of being ready for baby No. 2, and it's really cool to watch her as a mother because she's eating up every minute of it and loves every minute of it. And I know she and I kind of bumped heads in seasons before because she didn't really understand how motherhood changes you and how you sacrifice for your children and now just watching her with her son, mostly on her Instagram, she is head over heels in love with him. So it's really cool to see this transformation of Ashley and how she's embracing being a mother."