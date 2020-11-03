Fall Floral Dresses Are 2020's Comfy, Celeb-Loved Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to trends for fall, floral prairie dresses may not be the first thing that come to mind. But these comfy, flowy dresses are naturally quarantine approved, plus your favorite celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and more are rocking them in colder weather, as seen in today's Daily Pop. So we suggest you bite the bullet already and try one of these vintage-inspired dresses out for yourself.
Below, our favorite prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Draper James and more.
Square Neck Shirred Ditsy Floral A-line Dress
Head out to lunch in this shirred floral dress with flounce sleeves. It's available in plus sizes, too.
Fit & Flare Silk Dress in Dahlia
You can copy Witherspoon's exact look by picking up the silk Draper James dress she rocks.
Effie Maxi Dress
This long-sleeve maxi dress has a fall-approved colorway that's reminiscent of the '60s. A belt and cardigan are the perfect addition.
Admire You Orange Floral Print Ruffled Long Sleeve Mini Dress
We love the fall-ready orange hue of this dress, plus its sweet ruffles. Try pairing it with brown over-the-knee boots.
Carrie Dress in Painterly Floral
This eye-catching fit-and-flare dress looks cute with a jean jacket overtop.
Floral Print Dress
This sustainable dress has a fall-inspired floral print with long sleeves and a midi length.
Rosanne Shift Dress in Ditsy Floral
This shift dress looks super cute with booties and can be purchased in standard and plus sizes.
Square Neck Ditsy Floral Dress
Pair this affordable dress with a belt and boots for a chic look. It has a cool square neckline and a slit.
