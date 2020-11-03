Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

Fall Floral Dresses Are 2020's Comfy, Celeb-Loved Trend

Shop these flowy, feminine prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Draper James and more.

When it comes to trends for fall, floral prairie dresses may not be the first thing that come to mind. But these comfy, flowy dresses are naturally quarantine approved, plus your favorite celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and more are rocking them in colder weather, as seen in today's Daily Pop. So we suggest you bite the bullet already and try one of these vintage-inspired dresses out for yourself.

Below, our favorite prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Draper James and more.

Square Neck Shirred Ditsy Floral A-line Dress

Head out to lunch in this shirred floral dress with flounce sleeves. It's available in plus sizes, too.

$20
SheIn

Fit & Flare Silk Dress in Dahlia

You can copy Witherspoon's exact look by picking up the silk Draper James dress she rocks. 

$275
$166
Draper James

Effie Maxi Dress

This long-sleeve maxi dress has a fall-approved colorway that's reminiscent of the '60s. A belt and cardigan are the perfect addition.

$168
Anthropologie

Admire You Orange Floral Print Ruffled Long Sleeve Mini Dress

We love the fall-ready orange hue of this dress, plus its sweet ruffles. Try pairing it with brown over-the-knee boots.

$78
Lulus

Carrie Dress in Painterly Floral

This eye-catching fit-and-flare dress looks cute with a jean jacket overtop. 

$175
$105
Draper James

Floral Print Dress

This sustainable dress has a fall-inspired floral print with long sleeves and a midi length.

$100
Mango

Rosanne Shift Dress in Ditsy Floral

This shift dress looks super cute with booties and can be purchased in standard and plus sizes.

$125
$75
Draper James

Square Neck Ditsy Floral Dress

Pair this affordable dress with a belt and boots for a chic look. It has a cool square neckline and a slit.

$20
SheIn

Up next, Bearaby's limited edition velvet napper weighted blanket is back. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

