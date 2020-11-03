Fall Floral Dresses Are 2020's Comfy, Celeb-Loved Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to trends for fall, floral prairie dresses may not be the first thing that come to mind. But these comfy, flowy dresses are naturally quarantine approved, plus your favorite celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and more are rocking them in colder weather, as seen in today's Daily Pop. So we suggest you bite the bullet already and try one of these vintage-inspired dresses out for yourself.

Below, our favorite prairie dresses at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Draper James and more.