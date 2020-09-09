Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's First Trailer Is Here

Meet the ladies of Bravo's newest Real Housewives franchise and see what drama is ahead this season

Bravo is putting a new city on the Housewives map.

The first trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is finally here, giving fans a first look at the hit reality TV franchise's first new city since The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered four seasons ago.

Meet  RHOSLC stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose  and  Jen Shah who, according to the promo, all abide by different religions, not just Mormonism. Marks is Jewish, Cosby is Pentecostal and Barlow is "Jewish by heritage and Mormon by choice."

"I am a pure-bred, pioneer Mormon," Gay states in the trailer.

"It is a very big deal that I'm no longer Mormon," Rose says in the video before Shah adds, "I was raised Mormon, but I'm converting to Islam."

And in true Real Housewives fashion, the new series promises wealth, high fashion, frenemies and lots of drama among the ladies of Salt Lake City.

"There's a lot of misrepresentation of who is friends with who in this circle," Marks says. "She hates my guts," Cosby adds.

"I don't judge you, but I don't care enough to judge you," Barlow later states.

Check out the RHOSLC trailer for yourself to get to know the ladies before the series premiere on Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Binge past season of the Real Housewives on Peacock starting Sept. 20!

(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

