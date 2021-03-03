Serena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Relive the Most Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever

Weitere: "KUWTK" Final Season Begins This April on E!

It's the end of an era.

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18, and while there's so much more to come—from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson potentially having a second child together to sparks flying between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—we're already emotional about the series' inevitable end. 

As E! readers surely recall, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media in Sept. 2020 and announced that the E! series would conclude its iconic run in 2021. 

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared at the time. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

So while there's still plenty of KUWTK to enjoy on E!, we'll certainly miss the beloved docu-series once it airs its last episode. After all, the reality show—starring Khloe, Kourtney, Scott, Kim KardashianKris Jenner, Rob KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—has given us some of our favorite TV moments EVER.

foto
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

We'll never forget Kris' tipsy trip to Napa Valley or when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean. (Shout out to Kylie who recovered the $75,000 missing item).

In honor of KUWTK and the iconic Kardashian-Jenner family, look back at the show's most memorable and iconic moments below!

Then, catch up on season 19 here, more episodes on Peacock and don't miss the season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!.

E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

E!
Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

E!
Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

E!
Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

E!
Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

E!
Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

E!
Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

E!
Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

E!
Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

E!
Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

E!
Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

E!
"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

(Originally published Sept. 8, 2020 at 3:54 p.m.)

