Relive the Most Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever

Weitere : "KUWTK" Final Season Begins This April on E!

It's the end of an era.

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18, and while there's so much more to come—from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson potentially having a second child together to sparks flying between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—we're already emotional about the series' inevitable end.

As E! readers surely recall, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media in Sept. 2020 and announced that the E! series would conclude its iconic run in 2021.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared at the time. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

So while there's still plenty of KUWTK to enjoy on E!, we'll certainly miss the beloved docu-series once it airs its last episode. After all, the reality show—starring Khloe, Kourtney, Scott, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—has given us some of our favorite TV moments EVER.