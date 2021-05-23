The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Weitere : Pink Reveals Secrets to 15-Year Marriage With Carey Hart

Seven multiplatinum albums. Three Grammys. The MTV Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, E!'s People's Champion Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, now, the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award.

And yet to Pink none of that compares to her life as a soccer mom.

"I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life," she said in April 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talking about her daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart. "I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."

At the time, fed up after years of hearing it from online trolls, she was announcing a moratorium on images of her kids on her social media feed. "I won't do it," she told DeGeneres. "I'm not posting pictures of them anymore." Besides, Willow was in elementary school and, the "Don't Let Me Get Me" singer figured, "It's probably time to pull her back from the world and let her just live her best life."

The artist born Alecia Moore and sometimes known as P!nk has since relented—who can resist sharing these faces with the world, after all—because she has never been one to let the haters dictate what she was going to do next.