The Truth About Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's Enduring 32-Year Marriage

More than three decades deep into marriage with fellow actor

Asked about the key to their now-32-year union, he quipped to Entertainment Tonight back in 2015, "Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married. That's my secret."

Well, then...

Proving that they are, as always, in lock step, his bride gave a similar answer when queried by People in May 2020. "I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities," the Endings, Beginnings star cracked.

Though, honestly, their shared mantra may just be a coverup for the fact that they don't really have any novel new tips. They put in the effort, certainly, but theirs is a union that just...works. "I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing," she explained. "We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's the truth."