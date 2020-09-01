CMA Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards have finally arrived.

While the coronavirus pandemic has turned the entertainment world's tradition of award shows on its head this year, the CMA Awards are forging ahead with a live broadcast from Nashville scheduled for November. While this year's CMA Awards host has not yet been named, the nominees were revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 1 with Miranda Lambert leading the impressive list.

The 13-time CMA winner added seven more nods to her resume, the most nominations of any artist this year. With 55 nominations in total to her name, Lambert also set a new CMA Awards record for the female artist with the most career nominations, surpassing Reba McEntire's 51 nominations.

This year, Luke Combs is right behind Lambert with six nominations and Maren Morris rounds out the top three with five nods. Pop star Justin Bieber is a newcomer to the group, scoring three first-time nominations for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."

Thankfully, it won't take 10,000 hours to find out this year's winners. While fans wait two more months for the annual ceremony, keep scrolling for the star-studded full list of 2020 nominees.