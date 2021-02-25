The Making of an "It" Girl: Inside Zendaya's Euphoric Rise to the Top

Weitere : Zendaya's Most Iconic Suit Moments

For those still not quite clear about the full-on Zendaya obsession making its way through Hollywood, we invite you to read this breathless account from Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

"I remember seeing her in the corner of my eye and walking up to her," the 16-year-old recalled during a March 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, some four months after their encounter at E!'s People's Choice Awards. "And I was really, really nervous and I was like, 'Oh, my God. It's actually her. This is the first time I'm meeting her.'"

Everything that happened after was both a blur and indelibly etched in his mind: "She smelled great. And she was so…she was so cute and she was, like, towered over me and she, like, bent down and she was like, 'Hi, Noah,' with her little squeaky voice," he said of the 5-foot-10 star. "Yeah, I remember everything."

Yup, Zendaya fever is alive and well in Hollywood.