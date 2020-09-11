Will Smith's First Photo From the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Features a Surprise Guest

UPDATE: It's a Banks family reunion, and even Aunt Viv showed up.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Will Smith shared the very first photos from HBO Max's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special.

"Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted!" the A-lister captioned a selfie taken on a recreated set of the beloved 90s sitcom. "So we're doin' something for y'all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin' soon to @HBOmax! RIP James."

Smith was joined by Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff, but an appearance from Janet Hubert is what caught fans by surprise.

Hubert, who was replaced by Reid when she exited the series due to "creative differences," has notoriously said she would never reunite with the cast.

According to a press release, Smith and Hubert had an "emotional" and "candid" conversation. To catch a glimpse of what's to come, plus more details on the Fresh Prince reunion, keep scrolling!

HBO Max just keeps handing out reunion specials, as if we're in dire need of things to look forward to or something.

In honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the cast is reuniting for an unscripted special designed to celebrate the show, which ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996. Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) are all set to appear, and Smith will also executive produce through his production company Westbrook Media.