The Complicated Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

Kensington Palace has belonged to Britain's royal family for 400 years, and has its share of ghosts.

Most palpably, however, it remains imbued with the spirit of one of the most famous figures of the 20th century—an essence that will linger at least as long as the descendants of the late Princess of Wales continue to make her former home their own. Or for so long as there are people around to remember her, to contribute pieces to the not altogether solved puzzle that is her story.

And starting next year on July 1, what would have been her 60th birthday, a statue of Princess Diana will stand sentry in the palace's Sunken Garden.

It's been 23 years since Diana was killed in a car crash at only 36 years old, leaving behind a complex legacy that represents different things to different members of a family that had no choice but to carry on and put up a strong front in her wake.

To many, any reservation of feeling was seen as disrespectful, an affront to Diana, who in life was dubbed "the People's Princess" because of the effortless way she connected with a country that often found the royals lacking in substance and relatability, even as she struggled to find solid footing in the family she had married into and then, in their eyes, crossed in myriad ways.