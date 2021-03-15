How Megan Thee Stallion Became Music's Most In-Demand Hot Girl

Weitere : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

One thing Megan Thee Stallion wasn't wrong about was being a Hot Girl!

She has been running through the music industry like a tomb raider since debuting on the scene in 2015. The 26-year-old rapper, born Megan Pete, has been an unstoppable force, starting the Hot Girl Movement with 2019's chart-topping anthem "Hot Girl Summer" (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign). Since then, she hasn't even let the COVID-19 pandemic slow her down. She broke the internet with collaborations with two of the industry's hottest artists, delivered a fiery socially-distanced performance and began racking up trophies, including three Grammy awards. (At the March 14 show, she took home Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.)

The Houston rapper, who earned the nickname "Thee Stallion" in high school due to her 5-foot-10 height and curvaceous figure, is no overnight sensation, though. She first gained attention in 2015 on Youtube as a part of the Houston Cypher, an informal gathering where rappers showcase their freestyling skills, letting her presence be known in her signature daisy dukes and crop top as the only female rapper. The attention grew even more a year later when she released "Stalli Freestyle" on her YouTube channel.

In interviews, Megan has said she's been secretly rapping since she was seven, but she wanted her skills to be in tip-top shape before she showcased them to anyone in fear of negative comments. It wasn't until 2013, while attending Prairie View A&M University, that Megan revealed her rap skills to friends and got the courage to start uploading freestyles that showed off her arrogant and sexy flow.