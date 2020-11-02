Why Britney Spears Asked Sister Jamie Lynn to Serve as Trustee of Her Fortune

UPDATE: Jamie Lynn Spears has withdrawn her petition to become a trustee of Britney Spears' estate, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

While it's not yet known why the pop star's little sister no longer wants the responsibility, during a recent appearance on Good Morning America Jamie Lynn offered rare insight into Britney's wellbeing.

"I think that she's doing just like the rest of us," she said on Oct. 30. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."

______

Britney Spears has asked little sister Jamie Lynn Spears to step into the role of trustee for her multi-million dollar estate.

According to court documents obtained by The Los Angeles Times and The Blast, Jamie Lynn submitted a court filing last week, which states she's now the trustee of the pop star's estate, and requested the "assets of the SJB Revocable Trust be moved into one or more accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services with her as the custodian."

The L.A. Times reports that Jamie Lynn's request is pending approval from a judge. Once approval is granted, Jamie Lynn would be made responsible for dispensing her sister's wealth to her sons at the time of her death.